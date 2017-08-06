modernghana logo

Eric Donkor: Kotoko must do everything possible to win against Hearts

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has encouraged his teammates to put behind them all that has happened to focus on beating sworn rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The two most successful clubs in Ghana will reignite their rivalry at the Baba Yara stadium, almost a month after the Kumasi-based club were involved in a tragic accident which claimed the life of deputy equipment officer, George Asare.

'It has been difficult weeks for Kotoko. Losing and being involved in an accident the same day presented a difficult moment but we thank God most of us are fit now. I believe once there is life there is everything. We will continue to serve the team and give our fans the needed results starting this Sunday. It is a game we cannot afford to drop points' he stated.

Kotoko are currently 5th on the league table with 35 points - nine points behind leaders Aduana Stars but the Porcupines have two outstanding matches to play against Hearts and WAFA.

Donkor advised the fans not to feel discouraged about the points difference. He said they should rather keep their faith in the team.

He reckoned that once they are able to win their outstanding matches, it would ginger them for more victories.

