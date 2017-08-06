TOP STORIES
English Premier League side Everton enter race to sign want away midfielder Alhassan Wakaso
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has entered the race to sign Lorient's midfielder Alhassan Wakaso on loan.
Koeman is looking to break into the top four this season having flexed his financial muscles this summer.
Big money signings Sandro,Rooney and Pickford have all been added to the Evertonians in what should be an upgrade squad in terms of players available.
According to reports in the French media Everton have made a last minute attempt to sign the midfielder on loan but the difficulty is that Lorient want an outright sell.
Alhassan only recently returned to training after recovering from a severe Malaria which hit him.
He was signed by Lorient from Rio Ave for 1.5 million euros but could not stop the team from going down to the French second division.
