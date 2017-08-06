TOP STORIES
Kotoko defender Augustine Sefah looking forward to victory over Hearts of Oak in Super Clash
Asante Kotoko right-back Augustine Sefah is expecting another win over Hearts of Oak after his brilliant show helped the Porcupines clinch the President Cup last month.
Sefah, who joined Kotoko in the second round was handed a rare start in the Super Clash and he proved himself, exhibiting a stunning performance in helping Kotoko beat Hearts on penalties to lift the cup.
'We raised people's hopes in the President Cup that Kotoko's capable of beating Hearts anywhere, anytime. We can't disappoint this time where the team's returning to the field weeks after the terrible accident. We've to give our best for another win' he said.
Since then he hasn't looked back. He started against Medeama on match day 21 assisting Kotoko to win. He also featured for 90 minutes in the Inter Allies-Kotoko game at the El Wak Stadium which Kotoko lost.
Sefah recalled ugly experiences in that game arguing that, but for the poor nature of the pitch at El-Wak Stadium, Kotoko would have avoided defeat. 'The pitch was terrible. It affected our game plan since possessing and ball control was difficult. But for these factors, I think we would have left with good result. We will get our acts together and make amends on Sunday' he said.
