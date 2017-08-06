TOP STORIES
Jonathan Mensah provides assist for Columbus Crew in MLS defeat against San Jose Earthquakes
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah notched his first assist in the Major League Soccer on Sunday in Columbus Crew disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakesâ€ in California.
Mensah starred in defence but had to abandon his role with Crew trailing 2-0 and less than 14 minutes to end proceedings.
A corner kick taken by Meram found Mensah's forehead at the back post before the ball dropped inside the 6-yard box for Jahn to pull a goal back but Crew failed to build on that as they lost all three points.
His compatriots Harrison Afful and Mohammed Abu were not selected by Columbus manager.
