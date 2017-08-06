modernghana logo

Jonathan Mensah provides assist for Columbus Crew in MLS defeat against San Jose Earthquakes‏

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah notched his first assist in the Major League Soccer on Sunday in Columbus Crew disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of  San Jose Earthquakesâ€ in California. 

Mensah starred in defence but had to abandon his role with Crew trailing 2-0 and less than 14 minutes to end proceedings.

A corner kick taken by Meram found Mensah's forehead at the back post before the ball dropped inside the 6-yard box for Jahn to pull a goal back but Crew failed to build on that as they lost all three points.

His compatriots Harrison Afful and Mohammed Abu were not selected by Columbus manager.

