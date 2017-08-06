modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Injured Albert Adimah sits out Aston Villa 1-1 stalemate with Hull City

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Midlands team Aston Villa missed their industrious winger Albert Adomah who sat out their season opener against Hull City.

In a game of two halves-Villa dominated the first half and had their goal through veteran Gabby Aghonlahor.

Hull City responded and dominated the second half and also rightfully got their goal Bowen.

The Ghanaian will now be hoping to return for the game against Colchester United.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

2 hours ago

State being irresponsible with controversial tow levy – Franklin Cudjo...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Fool spit and take back with his/her tongue

By: kwaku adu tutu, manl quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line