TOP STORIES
Fool spit and take back with his/her tongueBy: kwaku adu tutu, manl
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Injured Albert Adimah sits out Aston Villa 1-1 stalemate with Hull City
Midlands team Aston Villa missed their industrious winger Albert Adomah who sat out their season opener against Hull City.
In a game of two halves-Villa dominated the first half and had their goal through veteran Gabby Aghonlahor.
Hull City responded and dominated the second half and also rightfully got their goal Bowen.
The Ghanaian will now be hoping to return for the game against Colchester United.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News