Aston Villa boosted by news that Albert Adomah has returned to training

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Fans of Aston Villa were given a huge sigh of relief as their influential winger Albert Adomah returned to team training this morning.

The Ghanaian missed the entertaining first game of the season due to an ankle injury he picked up.

The 29-year-old was dearly missed as Steve Bruce's side labored to a 1-1 draw at home.

Adomah is now in line to play against Colchester United in the second game of the season.

