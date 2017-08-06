TOP STORIES
Deceit causes swollen- headedness, false hope and disappointment.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sarbah joins Swedish second-tier side Varberg Bois on loan
Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sarbah has joined Swedish second-tier side Varberg Bois on loan from IFK GÃ¶teborg
Lawson Sabah signed for IFK Goteborg from Inter Allies in 2015 following an impressive Ghana Premier League season. Sabah played 11 matches and a goal in two seasons for IFK GÃ¶teborg.
'I am very happy to come to Varberg,' says the midfielder Sabah.
'But I can also play on the edges. I know I have to work very hard.'
Lawson Sabah will be ready for his new team's meeting with Gefle IF on August 9th.
'For us, it's a great solution. With his powerful game, I think Lawson will greatly enhance us this season.'
'Likewise, it will develop him further,' says Varberg coach JÃ¶rgen WÃ¥lemark to BlÃ¥vitt.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News