Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sarbah joins Swedish second-tier side Varberg Bois on loan

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sarbah has joined Swedish second-tier side Varberg Bois on loan from IFK GÃ¶teborg

Lawson Sabah signed for IFK Goteborg from Inter Allies in 2015 following an impressive Ghana Premier League season. Sabah played 11 matches and a goal in two seasons for IFK GÃ¶teborg.

'I am very happy to come to Varberg,' says the midfielder Sabah.

'But I can also play on the edges. I know I have to work very hard.'

Lawson Sabah will be ready for his new team's meeting with Gefle IF on August 9th.

'For us, it's a great solution. With his powerful game, I think Lawson will greatly enhance us this season.'

'Likewise, it will develop him further,' says Varberg coach JÃ¶rgen WÃ¥lemark to BlÃ¥vitt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

