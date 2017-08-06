modernghana logo

Ghanaian youngster Manfred Kwadwo extends FC Kaiserslautern deal

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 minute ago | Sports News

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo has extended his contract with FC Kaiserslautern.

The 22-year-old has extended the deal with until 2020 as the Palatine officials officially communicated.

Osei Kwadwo expressed his delight at committing to the club he has called his home since 2010.

"The FCK has been my home club since my youth days. I am very happy to be here, so I am also very enthusiastic about the Red Devils and look forward to more successful joint years. "

Head coach of the side, Norbert Meier added, "Manni is one of the hopeful talents of our own youth, which we expect in the future. Therefore, we are glad that we have managed to tie him to the club in the longer term."

