Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey shares romantic photo of attractive girlfriend on social media
Ghana and Athletic Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has shared a blistering photo of his girlfriend at the pool side.
The midfielder who is pushing for a starting role at the La Liga showed the amazing photo of the lady he intends to marry during their holiday recently.
Partey inspired his Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid as they defeated Liverpool on penalties to win the 2017 Audi Cup trophy.
The former Almeria enforcer set the tone for his Madrid-based side in the thrilling finale to earn his side a major preseason honour.
