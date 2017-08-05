modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey shares romantic photo of attractive girlfriend on social media

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana and Athletic Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has shared a blistering photo of his girlfriend at the pool side.

The midfielder who is pushing for a starting role at the La Liga showed the amazing photo of the lady he intends to marry during their holiday recently.

Partey inspired his Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid as they defeated Liverpool on penalties to win the 2017 Audi Cup trophy.

The former Almeria enforcer set the tone for his Madrid-based side in the thrilling finale to earn his side a major preseason honour.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Kenya exercised rights by deporting Mac Manu – Antwi Danso

8 minutes ago

I would jail three persons a week to keep Accra clean – Rawlings

38 minutes ago

quot-img-1Judge not and be not judge, for there is no sin greater than none.

By: kayasha quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line