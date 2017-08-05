TOP STORIES
Prophet Gyan: Hearts will clinch GPL if they beat Kotoko
Prophet Gyan says Hearts of Oak will win this season's Ghana Premier League should they triumph over arch rivals Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super clash.
The Phobians will travel to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the aim of getting a league double over their bitterest rivals for the first time in so many years after their 1-0 controversial win in the first round of the season.
And the man of God has predicted that the Phobians will stand a better chance of breaking their nine-year league title drought should they pick maximum points in the epic duel on Sunday.
"It will be the one of the best games of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in the recent year,if Hearts are able defeat Kotoko both home and away it means they will win the league for the first since 2009,' he told Kumasi Based Radio Station Nhyira FM
"I can see one player of Hearts which name starts with letter "R" but with my personal reason can't mention his full name, can cause defeat to them if he form part of their team tomorrow in Kumasi."
"Their destiny will change if they beat Kotoko afterward they will also beat Aduana Stars which will aid them to win the league with no respect to their current position in the league.' he added
