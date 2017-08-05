TOP STORIES
2018 CHAN QUALIFIERS: Senegalese and Ivorian officials to handle Burkina Faso double-header clash with Ghana
CAF has appointed Senegalese officials for the first leg of the CHAN qualifier between the Local Stallions of Burkina Faso and the Black Stars B.
The game which will be played on 12th August 2017 in Ouagadougou will have Issa SY as the center man with Serigne Cheikh TOURE and Amadou Ngom as the line one and two respectively with Daouda Gueye as the 4th official. All the officials are from Senegal.
The second leg which will be played in a week in Ghana will have Ivorian officials handling the game. Center referee Bienvenu Sinko will be assisted on the lines by Bi Valere GOUHO and Adou Hermann Desire NGOH with Kangba Kambou as the 4th official.
Ghana can't afford to miss out of the CHAN Tournament in Kenya next year after failing to qualify in Ivory Coast for the 2015 CHAN in Rwanda.
Ghana could leave for Burkina Faso on Wednesday.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
