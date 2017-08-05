TOP STORIES
Michael Essien scores for Persib Bandung in heavy win over PS TNI
Veteran Ghana midfielder Michael Essien registered a goal for Persib Bandung as they defeated PS TNI in the Indonesian top flight league on Saturday.
Persib, who have failed to win any of their last four games, opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Dutch-born Indonesian international Raphael Maitimo.
Essien doubled the host advantage just six minute later with a brilliant finish.
Maitimo scored his second of the afternoon in the 64th minute. With the three points looking like a possibility, Essien was replaced with five minutes left on the clock by Shohei Matsunaga.
Sasan Faouzi Husaeni pulled one back for PS TNI in the 90th minute but it was too late as Persib run away 3-1 victors.
Persib move to 14th on the log with 24 points after 18 games.
