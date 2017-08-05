TOP STORIES
Jerry Akaminko welcomes Black Stars team mates Gyan and Badu to the Turkish Super Lig in an ecstatic manner
Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko has expressed delight over the moves of Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan and midfielder Agyemang Badu after both singed for Super Lig clubs.
Gyan signed a two year deal with Kayserispor while Badu made a season long loan move to Bursaspor.
Jerry Akaminko who has spent most of his playing career in Turkey says he is delighted his Ghana team mates are joining him in the Super Lig.
He tweeted: 'Great to have my team mates Asamoah Gyan and Agyemang Badu in Turkey. I wish you the best of luck at your new clubs. Welcome to Turkey.'
Gyan hit the ground running immediately he joined his new side, scoring three goals in two matches while Badu lasted 85 minutes in his maiden game for Bursaspor.
Great to have my team mates @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 & @Badu_Agyemang in Turkey. I wish you the best of luck at your new clubs. Welcome to Turkey 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qoTaj0fHmF
— Jerry Akaminko (@jville15) August 5, 2017
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
