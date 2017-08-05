TOP STORIES
Majeed Waris congratulates Badu on Bursaspor loan switch
Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has congratulations to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu after joining Turkish side Bursaspor.
Badu ended his seven-year stay at Italian side Udinese when he completed a season long loan move to Bursaspor last week.
Waris posted on twitter, "Congrats bro and good luck with everything.
https://twitter.com/warisgh10/status/893175207497740289
The former Asante Kotoko enforcer suffered an injury on his debut but returned to training the following day.
