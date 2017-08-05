modernghana logo

Majeed Waris congratulates Badu on Bursaspor loan switch

57 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has congratulations to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu after joining Turkish side Bursaspor. 

Badu ended his seven-year stay at Italian side Udinese when he completed a season long loan move to Bursaspor last week.

Waris posted on twitter, "Congrats bro and good luck with everything.

The former Asante Kotoko enforcer suffered an injury on his debut but returned to training the following day.

