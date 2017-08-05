TOP STORIES
Former GHPL goal king Eric Bekoe reiterates desire to play for Hearts of Oak
Former Ghana Premier League goal king Eric Bekoe has reiterated his desire to play for Accra Hearts of Oak before drawing the curtains on his career.
The former Asante Kotoko striker, in 2014, made known his intentions of wanting to play for the Accra giants after a short stint with 2012 GHPL winners Berekum Chelsea.
Bekoe was inches away from signing for the capital club but the deal hit a snag at the eleventh hour with some Hearts officials claiming he has played for bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko before.
But Bekoe in an interview with Asempa FM in 2014 made known his determination and intentions of wearing the rainbow jersey.
'I'm a professional footballer. Though I have played for Kotoko, it doesn't mean I can't play for Hearts of Oak. If they (Hearts of Oak) approach me with good offer I have no option than to play for them,' he told Asempa FM in 2014.
Following the Phobians decision to ignore the orthodox goal scorer, Bekoe was signed by Sekondi Hasaacas on a year deal for the 2015/16 season.
He scored 8 goals in 15 appearances and was crippled an injury for the rest of the season.
But the hardworking goal scorer who until recently had stints with a Division One side in Egypt says he is still interested in playing for the Phobians.
"I am ready to play for Hearts of Oak because football is my job,' he told Starrfmonline.
Bekoe won the 2008 Ghana Premier League goal king when playing for Asante Kotoko and also helped them to win the league title.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
