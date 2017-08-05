TOP STORIES
BREAKING NEWS: Black Princesses camping called off due to lack of funds
GHANAsoccernet.com can authoritatively confirm that the Black Princesses camping scheduled for the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram has been called off due to lack of funds to keep the ladies in camp.
The Ghana FA announced a provisional list of 30 players to start camping at Prampram on Monday but GHANAsoccernet can reveal that the camping has been called off.
Some of the ladies were informed of the decision on Friday to stop coming to camp while others had the shocking news whilst they had set off from their base, especially those from the north, but had to cut short their journey.
According to an insider, caterers at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence have complained bitterly of no funds to be cooking for the various national teams.
Reports are that the Black Stars B have been living on kenkey and hot pepper for close to two weeks now while the Black Starlets can only find food when head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin dips his hand in his pocket to provide money for the caterers.
This development has thrown the preparation of the Black Princesses ajar as it is uncertain when they will be regrouping to start preparations for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
The national U-20 female team will commence their World Cup qualifying campaign against their Algerian counterparts in September this year.
The 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be staged in France from 7-26 August, 2018.
