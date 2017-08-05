TOP STORIES
Ghanaian-born France legend Marcel Desailly visits Maldives to usher in new league season
Ghanaian-born former France international Marcel Desailly visited the Maldives over the week as they usher ion their new league season.
The former France skipper together with the President of the Maldives Football Federation Bassam Jaleel and Secretary General Jawaz commissioned the new football season for the South-Asian Island.
Desailly considered one of the most celebrated ex-footballers in the world after leading France to their first ever World Cup trophy in 2006 will play a key role in aiding the development of the game in the Island country.
Desailly's immense contribution to the development of football the world over has seen him establish and ultra-modern sports complex in Ghana, where he is believed to have been born.
The World Cup winner recently endorsed Neymar for making a multi-million dollar move from Barcelona to PSG at a world record fee of $263m
