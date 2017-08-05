modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Richard Boateng confirms Extremadura UD exit

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Richard Boateng has confirmed his exit from Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD and thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported last Thursday that, Richard Boateng has requested to depart Extremadura UD after getting increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time. 

Boateng, who joined the Spanish third-tier side in the January transfer window failed to lock down a starting role and was told to find a new club ahead of the season by coach Juan Sabas.

The 25-year-old mutually terminated his contract yesterday and thanked their fans for their unflinching support, "The club does not count on me and I respect it," he said.

"I say goodbye to what has been my house for some time now. From here I made friends. Almendralejo is a welcoming city," he wrote.

He made 10 appearances with two goals to his credit last term.

Boateng spent six years with Granada B, scoring six goals in his last season with the club before his move to the Almendralejo-based side in the winter transfer window.

