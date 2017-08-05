modernghana logo

Frank Nuttall: We are very focused ahead of Kotoko clash

55 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has reiterated his team's focus ahead of Sunday's Super clash against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians will be heading to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a defiant mood following their recent fine form.

Kotoko, meanwhile, will be playing their arch rivals at a worse time after going three weeks without active football following their involvement in a fatal motor accident on the Nkawkaw road after a midweek game against Inter Allies.

And speaking ahead of their crunch clash, the English gaffer has expressed his belief of claiming maximum points.

"My players are very focused and we take every game serious regardless of the opponent."

"We have prepared well enough and i know they will deliver in Kumasi for our numerous fans to enjoy."

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a controversial 1-0 defeat to their rivals in the first round of the campaign.

