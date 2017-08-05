modernghana logo

Dasor, Eke fail to progress at World Athletics Championships

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana’s Emmanuel Dasor and Nadia Eke’s first taste of the World Championships did not go too well as they could not progress in their respective events.

Nadia Eke came 23rd in qualifying for the finals of the women’s triple jump slated for Monday.

The defending African champion recorded a distance 13.54 meters which was below the qualifying mark of 14.20 meters.

Emmanuel Dasor
While Eke got to compete, Dasor failed to get onto the tracks for the men’s 400m heats.

He was ruled out due to a knee injury and could not take part in the 6th heat of the morning schedule in the event.

Alex Amankwah was fourth in the men’s 800m heats in a time of 1:47.22 but failed to qualify as one of the fastest losers


By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana

