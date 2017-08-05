TOP STORIES
Issues ignored are crises assured.By: Merqury Quaye
Paul Heckingbottom confident of Andy Yiadom stay at Barnsley
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom says Andy Yiadom will remain with the side in the upcoming season despite rejecting a new deal.
The English Championship side confirmed last week that, Ghanaian right back Andy Yiadon has turned down a new deal in order to force a move to the elite division.
Barnsley have been firm on the stance of the player after rejecting a £1.5 million offer from English Premier League side Swansea in the ongoing summer transfer window.
And speaking ahead of their trip to Bristol City in the English Championship opener, Heckingbottom expressed his confidence of keeping the former Barnet defender beyond this summer transfer window.
'I will say one thing, he is very focused and driven and wants to do his best," Heckingbottom said.
'He was in this situation at Barnet when he rejected a contract and stayed on the money he was on to earn a move.
'One thing is for sure, we will have a hungry player on our hands who is trying to impress everybody to earn the best possible contract where he can, whether it is here or elsewhere.'
Yiadom was a member of the Black Stars of Ghana squad that placed fourth at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
