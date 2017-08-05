modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Arafat Ibrahim scores for Aluminij in draw with Celje in Slovenian top-flight league

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah was on the score sheet for Aluminij in their 2-2 draw at home to Celje in the Slovenian PrvaLiga at the Sportini Park.

The visitors found the back of the net on the 30th minute mark through Luka Zinko and could have doubled their advantage eight minutes time but Filip Dangubic's poor penalty kick was palmed away by goalkeeper xxx.

Aluminij pulled parity in the 40th minute Matic Vrbanec from the spot kick but Celje restored their lead in the 74th minute courtesy Rudi Vancas.

And with the game slipping away from Aluminij, Rasta-haired poacher, Ibrahim Mensah popped up with a brilliant strike in the 77th minute to earn a vital point for the home side.

It was Mensah's second goal of the season in four game for Slobodan Grubor's side in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Invincible Forces Threats Down To Poor Communication

5 hours ago

Stop Altering Ghana’s History: Fritz Baffour

6 hours ago

quot-img-1I love labour Day, b'cos there is no other Day you get to celebrate work without really working.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line