Arafat Ibrahim scores for Aluminij in draw with Celje in Slovenian top-flight league
Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah was on the score sheet for Aluminij in their 2-2 draw at home to Celje in the Slovenian PrvaLiga at the Sportini Park.
The visitors found the back of the net on the 30th minute mark through Luka Zinko and could have doubled their advantage eight minutes time but Filip Dangubic's poor penalty kick was palmed away by goalkeeper xxx.
Aluminij pulled parity in the 40th minute Matic Vrbanec from the spot kick but Celje restored their lead in the 74th minute courtesy Rudi Vancas.
And with the game slipping away from Aluminij, Rasta-haired poacher, Ibrahim Mensah popped up with a brilliant strike in the 77th minute to earn a vital point for the home side.
It was Mensah's second goal of the season in four game for Slobodan Grubor's side in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.
