modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ex Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston wants Mubarak Wakaso to be consistent with one club

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston has advised midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to be consistent with on club to be established in his career.

Wakaso recently signed a 3-year deal with the Spanish outfit to become his ninth European club in his professional career.

The former AshGold midfielder had stints with Villareal, Granada, Panathinaikos, Las Palmas, Rubin Kazan and Celtic among others.

And the former Ghana star says Wakaso must be consistent with one club.

'I think Mubarack Wakaso should stay at one club and build some momentum for himself. He has to stay for some few seasons and build on his form at a particular club', Kingston said on the Football Legends Night Show on GHone TV.

Mubarack Wakaso remains one of Ghana's talented footballers in Europe but has since failed to reach the full potentials due to persistent transfers in his career so far.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Mubarak Wakaso

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Invincible Forces Threats Down To Poor Communication

3 hours ago

Stop Altering Ghana’s History: Fritz Baffour

4 hours ago

quot-img-1SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW ARE BLUE SKIES

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line