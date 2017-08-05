TOP STORIES
SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW ARE BLUE SKIESBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ex Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston wants Mubarak Wakaso to be consistent with one club
Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston has advised midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to be consistent with on club to be established in his career.
Wakaso recently signed a 3-year deal with the Spanish outfit to become his ninth European club in his professional career.
The former AshGold midfielder had stints with Villareal, Granada, Panathinaikos, Las Palmas, Rubin Kazan and Celtic among others.
And the former Ghana star says Wakaso must be consistent with one club.
'I think Mubarack Wakaso should stay at one club and build some momentum for himself. He has to stay for some few seasons and build on his form at a particular club', Kingston said on the Football Legends Night Show on GHone TV.
Mubarack Wakaso remains one of Ghana's talented footballers in Europe but has since failed to reach the full potentials due to persistent transfers in his career so far.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
Mubarak Wakaso
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News