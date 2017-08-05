TOP STORIES
Astute sports administrator Dominic Asabea describes U/E RFA Boss Salifu Zida as the best football administrator in the region
Veteran sports administrator in the Upper East Region, Dominic Asabea has heaped praises on incumbent Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairman, Salifu Zida, describing him as the best football administrator in the region.
Salifu Zida took office as the chairman of the Upper East RFA in 2011 and during his era, Bolga Ghatel Ladies and Sharp Arrows both played in the Ghana National Women's League.
Bolga All Stars, a club he doubles as the owner, benefited from his administrative prowess as they inked their name into Ghana football history books as the first team to gain qualification into the country's top-flight league from the region.
And Mr. Asabea, the first director of the Upper East Regional Sports Authority in an interview with GBC URA Radio Sports in Bolgatanga, said Mr. Zida must be commended for the success chalked.
'I will like the region to appreciate one individual who has come to save all the efforts people who have put their lives in sports administration have tried to do in the region without success.
"This individual have left a landmark especially in the area of football and we must celebrate him. I am talking about Salifu Zida here, the current chairman of the RFA," former director of the Winneba Sports College admonished
He opined that: "... he is the best football administrator to have come from this region and I must encouraged him to soar on and not be discourage by the luck of proper football pitch to accelerate the development of our young boys and girls.'
The anaemic and football suffocating nemesis,'poor sports infrastructure the region has curtailed the growth of sports and Mr. Asabea called on the citizenry to come to the aid of the region.
'There is a stadium committee which have been set up of which I am the chairman. Our mandate is look at how we can raise funds to give the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium a facelift and am pleading with all and sundry to support this committee to succeed'. He said.
The Upper East Region is the only region in the country without a green grass football pitch and that is taking a toll on the various teams as clubs are forced to play their Division One and MTN FA Cup matches outside the community.
Tamale Utrecht Academy pitch houses Bolga All Stars in their maiden Premier League campaign due to lack of standardized venue required by the Ghana FA Club Licensing Board.
