Italian-based Bright Addae backs Agyemang Badu to succeed in Turkey
Following his move to Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor, Bright Addae has backed Agyemang Badu to succeed in his new relationship.
Badu, 26, signed a season long loan deal with the Green Crocodiles a week ago and has since started playing for the side.
And Bright Addae who played with Badu at the 2009 World Youth Championship, a tournament Ghana won, believes Badu will succeed in the Super Lig.
'Emmanuel can make it into the first team of any side and going to Turkey, I am sure he will be a huge addition to Bursurspor. He is such a hard working midfielder and his time at Turkey will help the club a lot,' Bright Addae said.
'His ability to play across different positions makes it difficult for any coach to bench him. He will make Ghana proud in Turkey when he starts playing for Bursurspor like he did whiles playing for Udinese', he added.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheik1 on twitter
