Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi meets Burkina Faso President

22 minutes ago | Sports News

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi, on Friday, met with the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore at the Presidential Palace in Ouagadougou on an official CAF three-day visit to the country.

Nyantakyi, who is CAF 1st Vice President met the Burkinabe President together with the continent's football governing body President, Dr Ahmad Ahmad, and Burkinabe FA President Sita Sangare to discuss football development.

Dr Ahmad described his visit as a demonstration of his campaign message to work with political authorities when elected to office.

The CAF President arrived in Ouagadougou on Thursday, 3 August 2017, for a three-day visit and was met on arrival at the airport by FBF president, Sita Sangare. During his stay, he is expected to grace the final of the Burkina Faso Women's Cup later on Friday.

They will leave Ouagadougou on Sunday for Addis Ababa, where they are due to hold similar talks with Ethiopia President Mulatu Teshome.

