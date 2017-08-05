TOP STORIES
DEPENDING ON THE SIZE OF LOVE THE MORE AND VARIED THE WORLDBy: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Kevin Prince Boateng wants Barcelona to sign Hazard to replace Neymar
Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng says FC Barcelona should sign Belgian dribbling-wizard, Eden Hazard to replace Neymar Dos Santos Junior.
Neymar broke the world player transfer record on Thursday when he sealed a five-year deal to French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint German for a fee of £200 million.
Barcelona are reported to have switched their attention on replacing the Brazilian with Chelsea ace Eden Hazard in the final month of the transfer window.
And Kevin Prince Boateng, who plays for fellow Spanish side Las Palmas, says Barcelona replacing Neymar with the Belgium number 10 wouldn't be a bad idea.
Good morning!Just woke up thinking about FIFA18 @ PSG_inside with @ neymarjr But I could even do @ FCBarcelona with MSH?? # hazard
https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/893739896183107584
Hazard is currently out injured with a fractured ankle but the Catalans have been linked with the Chelsea star along with Real Madrid.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News