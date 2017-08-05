TOP STORIES
CAF President Dr. Ahmad meets Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Ahmad Ahmad yesterday met the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore at the Presidential Palace in Ouagadougou to discuss football development.
Ahmad was accompanied by CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Burkinabe Minister of Sports, president of the Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF), the CAF President described his visit as a demonstration of his campaign message to work with political authorities when elected to office.
The CAF President arrived in Ouagadougou on Thursday, 3 August 2017, for a three-day visit and was met on arrival at the airport by FBF president, Sita Sangare. During his stay, he is expected to grace the final of the Burkina Faso Women's Cup later on Friday.
He departs Ouagadougou on Sunday for Addis Ababa, where he is due to hold similar talks with Ethiopia President Mulatu Teshome.
