modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ref. Dally Gagba says he's not under pressure to handle Kotoko-Hearts clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Referee Dally Gagba has reiterated that he is not under pressure to officiate the cliffhanger between Asante Kotoko and Hearts o Oak. 

According the Bolgatanga-based official, this wouldn't be the first time he will be handling such a crucial game between the two sides.

"This is not the first time I have been appointed to officiate Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak match, my first was back in 2015 in Kumasi where Hearts won by a lone goal, and no party complained about performance afterwards."

"I am not under any pressure to officiate the big game on Sunday and I look forward to arriving in Kumasi Sunday morning to perform my duties ''Referee Emmanuel Dally Gagba told Fox FM.

Kotoko will on Sunday will for the first time be playing their first competitive game since the disastrous accident suffered on the Nkwakwa Highway on their way back to Kumasi after honoring a league match against Inter Allies where they lost by a goal to nothing.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I trust Africa human rights court to be fair – Woyome

13 hours ago

Gov’t being proactive with US talks over Gitmo Two – MP

16 hours ago

quot-img-1to show love and patience in the face of adversity is a character of the matured; to exercise humility whilst being the most powerful is a sign of true wisdom

By: chris christian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line