Ref. Dally Gagba says he's not under pressure to handle Kotoko-Hearts clash
Referee Dally Gagba has reiterated that he is not under pressure to officiate the cliffhanger between Asante Kotoko and Hearts o Oak.
According the Bolgatanga-based official, this wouldn't be the first time he will be handling such a crucial game between the two sides.
"This is not the first time I have been appointed to officiate Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak match, my first was back in 2015 in Kumasi where Hearts won by a lone goal, and no party complained about performance afterwards."
"I am not under any pressure to officiate the big game on Sunday and I look forward to arriving in Kumasi Sunday morning to perform my duties ''Referee Emmanuel Dally Gagba told Fox FM.
Kotoko will on Sunday will for the first time be playing their first competitive game since the disastrous accident suffered on the Nkwakwa Highway on their way back to Kumasi after honoring a league match against Inter Allies where they lost by a goal to nothing.
