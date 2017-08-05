modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Bright Addae tips Badu to succeed in Turkey

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana youth defender Bright Addae has tipped Emmanuel Agyemang Badu to thrive in Turkey.

Badu ended his seven year stay with Udinese to sign a one-year loan deal with Turkish SuperLig outfit Bursaspor.

The ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder has however been earmarked to succeed in his loan deal at Turkey by the Ascoli guardsman ahead of the new season.

Addae emphasised the utility nature of Badu and the work ethics of the former Udinese as enough to make him a success at any club he moves to.

The pair played featured in Ghana's U-20 FIFA World Cup triumph in Egypt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I trust Africa human rights court to be fair – Woyome

13 hours ago

Gov’t being proactive with US talks over Gitmo Two – MP

16 hours ago

quot-img-1Leading your own people godly works.But colonizing them will by all means fail.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line