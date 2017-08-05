TOP STORIES
ONE SHOULD BE HAPPY WITH WHAT HE DECIDESBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
2018 World Cup: Midfielder Sulley Muntari confident of Ghana qualification despite poor start
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari says the Black Stars can still qualify for the 2018 World Cup despite their poor start in the qualifiers.
The Black Stars trail group leaders Egypt by five points after two rounds of the matches in the qualifiers for the competition to be held in Russia next year.
With four matches remaining fans of the Black Stars have already consigned themselves to defeat claiming they cannot reach the tournament.
However, Muntari insists the Black Stars have a bright chance of qualifying if they are able to win all their remaining matches in the qualifiers.
'THE BACK STARS CAN STILL MAKE IT TO THE WORLD CUP,' MUNTARI SAID ON FOOTBALL LEGENDS NIGHT SHOW ON GH ONE.
'IN 2006 WE LOST OUR FIRST GAME, WE DREW OUR SECOND GAME AND WON THE REST OF THE GAME AND WE MADE IT TO THE WORLD CUP.'
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News