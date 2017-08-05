modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu suffers injury in his Bursaspor debut

45 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu made his first appearance for Turkish side Bursaspor on Friday but he suffered an injury setback that led his his substitution.

The former Udinese star was handed his first start for the Corcodiles just a day after joining the club as they played against Balikesirspor in a pre-season friendly.

However coach Paul Le Guen was forced to substitute the midfielder after he picked up what appeared a knock few minutes to the end of the friendly.

The Green Crocodiles were beaten 2-1 at the AtatÃ¼rk Stadium.

Bursaspor conceded first through an own goal by Aziz Behich in the 5th minute. He however made amends by grabbing the equalizer with a beautiful placement 15 minutes later. BalÄ±kesirspor capitalized on a poor defensive display and punished by Foxi Kethevoama in the 82nd minute.

Prior to his exit, Badu generally enjoyed decent game and played it simple until he suffered the injury five minutes from time.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

