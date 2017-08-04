modernghana logo

OFFICIAL: Left back Patrick Kpozo completes move to Europa League campaigners Östersund FK

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana youth international Patrick Kpozo has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Swedish side Ã–stersund FK.

The left back was transferred from AIK Stockholm and the deal was sealed on Friday.

Kpozo spent last season on loan at Norwegian side Tromso but it was an unsuccessful spell and had to return to the capital club.

But AIK cannot guarantee him first team football so decided to sell him to the Europa League campaigners.

According to the club's sporting director BjÃ¶rn WesstrÃ¶m, their doors are open to bring him back if he excels.

''We have not received this development neither Patrick nor us hoped for. Therefore, we choose to sell with a clause that means that if he reaches his potential we will bring him back. We wish Patrick all the best in the future,''he said.

