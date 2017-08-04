TOP STORIES
Emmanuel Tagoe to face Mendes Zapata on September 2
By Edward Gyasi
Accra, Aug, 4, GNA - BabyJet promotions has officially fixed September 2, 2017 as the date for the Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe's (27-1-0, 13KO ) bout against Argenis Alexander Medes Zapata (24-5-1, 12KO) from Dominican Republic.
The Ghanaian hard puncher would make his first IBO lightweight title defense against the former world champion at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Speaking to the press on Friday, Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, Chief Executive Officer of BabyJet Promotions announced the approved date for the bout dubbed 'Defend to conquer the world'.
'We have promised Ghanaians that we would defend the IBO lightweight title and get Tagoe closer to the other titles. We are announcing to Ghanaians that the bout dubbed 'Defend to conquer the world' between Emmanuel Tagoe and Dominican international, Argenis Zapata Mendes is definitely coming on.'
Mr. Anim Addo also urged cooperate Ghana to come to their aid as they seek to bring back the glory days of Ghana Boxing. He said their main objective is to produce a world Champion for Ghana and everyone should support the cause.
'Boxing is the pride of the nation, boxing has sold Ghana to the world and so I would urge corporate Ghana to come to our aid and support us. A lot of money is involved in the organization and promotion of such international bouts and BabyJet promotions cannot do it alone. We need corporate organizations to support this important bout.
'I am very sure that Emmanuel Tagoe would make the nation proud again on September 2, at the Bukom Boxing Arena,' Anim Addo said.
GNA
