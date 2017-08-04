TOP STORIES
Murray, Cilic withdraw from Montreal Masters
Montreal, Aug. 4, (GNA/dpa) - The Montreal Masters lost ATP number one Andy Murray on Thursday as the Scot withdrew from the event due to the hip injury which led to his early Wimbledon ouster last month.
Murray was joined on the sidelines of the pre-US Open warm-up by Croatian world number six Marin Cilic.
"I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada. I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible," Murray said in a statement.
Murray owns three titles in Canada and claimed his second title in Montreal in 2015 when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final. Cilic's best showing in Canada came through a 2008 quarter-final.
"With great regret I have to announce that I won't be able to participate at the event in Montreal," Cilic posted on Facebook. "Until the very last moment I was hoping that improvement concerning my injury will be good enough, but I am forced to withdraw.
"During Wimbledon [where he lost the final to Roger Federer] I suffered an adductor injury and the healing process is ongoing but it is slower than I would want.
"I don't need to underline how sad I feel now, not being able to participate in Montreal, after some great tennis I played during the last few months and reaching the Grand Slam singles final for the second time in my career.
"Montreal is one of the biggest events of the year, it was meant to be my first event since the Wimbledon final, and it all made my decision to pull out of the event even tougher. I hope to be back in full competitive mode very soon."
Top 10 players Murray and Cilic join reigning US Open winner Stan Wawrinka in withdrawing; the Swiss player pulled out of both Montreal and Cincinnati due to a long-running knee injury which could threaten his grand slam title defence.
News of the high-profile withdrawals came 48 hours after Federer confirmed that he would play in Montreal for the first time since 2011 at a tournament which alternates annually between Montreal and Toronto.
"We would have liked for Andy to be able to defend his title that he won here in 2015, but we wish him a very speedy recovery and to Marin Cilic as well following his great run at Wimbledon," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre.
Top two seeds at next week's event will be Rafael Nadal and Federer, with young guns Dominic Thiem of Austria and German Alexander Zverev rounding out the top four.
Nadal and Federer are due in the francophone city for training over the next few days. Ten-time French Open winner Nadal is set for a Friday session while Federer will practise on Saturday.
Federer, a 19-time grand slam champion who won a record eighth Wimbledon title last month, will also celebrate his 36th birthday on Tuesday at the event.
GNA
