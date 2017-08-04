TOP STORIES
Deputy Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu bemoans player exodus
Deputy coach of the Black Stars B Maxwell Konadu has expressed passionate grief over the prevalent movement of Ghanaian players abroad to seek greener pastures. The local based Black Stars team are sharpening their rough edges before they engage Burkina Faso in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers on August 12.
However, there has been a growing concern among Ghanaian football advocates in regard to the core number of team's players leaving the shores of the country to seek greener pastures.
And according to Konadu, despite their preparations going on well as planned, his main concern is number of players he might lose before their qualifiers opener against Burkina Faso.
'We are focused and I'm happy about the performance. It's not just about the result, but what we put in and I can say that it was a good exercise."
'We are taking nothing for granted against Burkina Faso as we intend to maintain a clean record in the campaign, our concern is whether we can rely on the team we are building as every now and then, a player penciled for a role leaves for outside Ghana,' Konadu told the Graphic Sports.
He added, 'The situation of player movement is compelling us to build our team with uncertainty because you never know who will next join the bandwagon."
'We are however, trying to talk them out of it and assuring them that they could land better deals if they made it to the CHAN. We hope that is convincing enough to make them stay till the end of the qualifiers, at least."
In the last three months, key players of the Black Stars B such as Richard Arthur, Abdul Bashir, Razak Abalora and Majeed Ashimeru have all left for greener pastures.
