The Black Starlets as a “perennial powerhouse

US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati is wary of Ghana ahead of the 2017 Fifa Under-17 World Cup holding in India later this year.

The Stars and Stripes are scheduled to face the Black Starlets in Group A, which also houses hosts India and South American outfit Colombia.

Team USA are set to make their 16th appearance at the youth tournament, having qualified for all but one of the 17 editions so far.

'Every World Cup draw is exciting, but the fact that USA are drawn into the same group as India is especially meaningful for me,' Gulati told FIFA.com.

The 58-year-old lecturer was born in India but grew up in the United State when his family moved to Connecticut while he was five years old.

'The overall tournament will be an inspiring event for the sport in India, and the chance for the US to help open the tournament on the first day is a special opportunity.

'Of course, with Ghana, perennial power at U-17 level and Colombia in the group, it won't be only about the US and India.'

Despite almost ever-present at the Under-17 World Cup, the US' best performance at the championship remains a fourth finish at the 1999 gathering in New Zealand.

Interestingly, they lost 2-0 to Ghana in the third-place playoff, undone by goals from Razak Pimpong and Ishmael Addo.

