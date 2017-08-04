TOP STORIES
Maxwell Konadu hails competition in Black Stars B team ahead of Burkina Faso clash
Ghana Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has lauded the competitive level of his players ahead of their game against Burkina Faso.
'It is difficult for us to select players who will travel with the team to Burkina Faso and even selection of the first XI also is a big problem because the competition in camp is very great,' Konadu told footballmadeinghana.com
'So far we have been doing well in friendly matches and we hope to translate to main games and even do much better. We will polish some few areas before we set off to Burkina Faso,'
'We have spoken to all players and their managers that no player is moving out of camp until we are done with the Burkina Faso qualifier. Some key players are not in camp but we are concentrating on those available and hopefully we can make it'
The first leg will be played on the 11th of August in Ouagadougou whilst the second leg will be taken place in Ghana on the 18th of August.
