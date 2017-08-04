modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Brighton, Celtic and West Ham chasing Ghana striker Majeed Waris

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Brighton, Celtic, Fulham and West Ham are all believed to be pursuing Abdul Majeed Waris.

According to the Daily Mail, Celtic and West Ham United are both interested in signing Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris, with Brighton and Fulham also keen.

Waris, 25, once had trials with Manchester City during his time at Hartpury College, but he failed to gain a work permit and instead headed to Sweden, where he smashed 30 goals in 63 games before a torrid spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

The Ghanaian's up and down career saw him thrive on loan with Valenciennes in 2014, scoring nine goals in 16 games, but then struggled in Turkey having joined Trabzonspor after the World Cup in Brazil.

A 2015 move back to France with Lorient has brought the best out of Waris once again, hitting 21 goals in 58 games for the Ligue 1 side - and his exploits appear to have triggered interest, after his nine-goal campaign last season.

The Daily Mail claim that Brighton, Celtic, Fulham and West Ham are all pursuing Waris' signature before this month's transfer deadline, believing that he is available for a fee of just £9million.

Waris possesses blistering pace as well as versatility to play either up front or out wide, and that could fit in perfectly with what Celtic are looking for, after manager Brendan Rodgers told The Scottish Herald that he's looking for a versatile forward who can fill both roles.

However, the £9million fee may be a little beyond Celtic right now, and that could allow Premier League sides Brighton and West Ham to scrap for his signature.

Brighton are in the market for a pacey attacker having failed with a move for Gent's Moses Simon, whilst West Ham may also appreciate the versatility of Waris, especially given question marks over Diafra Sakho's future.

Sports News

