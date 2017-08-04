modernghana logo

Badu Picks Shirt No. 77

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Sports News
Badu(L) with a Bursaspor official after his unveiling yesterday
Black Stars' Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will be wearing shirt number 77 at his new club, Bursaspor, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

Yesterday, the-26-year-old underwent a successful medical session to complete his move from Italian side Udinese to Turkey.

He was later presented to fans of the team who expressed delight to see the strong midfielder join their club.

“I am glad for this move, God is in control, I'm hoping to make another mark here,” he said after the medical via telephone.

Badu spent seven years in the Italian Serie A. He joins compatriots  Asamoah Gyan, Jerry Akaminko, John Boye etc in the  Turkish top flight league for the coming season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

