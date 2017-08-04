modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Konadu Lauds Sharks

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Sports News
Maxwell Konadu
Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars 'B' coach Maxwell Konadu says Elmina Sharks have the credentials to remain in the Ghana Premier League.

Konadu talked up the survival chances of the debutants after his side’s 1-0 friendly win on Wednesday.

Sharks moved out of the relegation zone after four straight wins.

”I think Elmina Sharks are doing very well. They have really confirmed what I have been seeing on TV that they have a good team,” Konadu said.

”I’m not surprised they are out of the relegation zone because I know the team is very good.”

