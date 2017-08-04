TOP STORIES
UEFA Champions League: Tough play-off round draw for Ghanaian trio- Twumasi, Attamah and Kasim Adams
Three Ghanaian players will face tough opponents with their clubs in the playoff stage of the UEFA Champions League after Friday's draw.
Striker Patrick Twumasi will line up with Kazakh side FK Astana against Scottish giants Celtic.
Celtic and Astana crossed paths in last season's third qualifying round. After a 1-1 draw in Kazakhstan, the Scottish club won 2-1 in Glasgow to reach the group stage.
Twumasi is on two goals from the qualifying rounds and expected to star once again.
Turkish side Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir will be with defender Joseph Attamah when they host Spanish side Sevilla in the first leg.
Defender Kasim Adams and Swiss side Young Boys have drawn CSKA Moscow.
UEFA Champions League playoff draw:
Celtic (SCO) vs Astana (KAZ)
Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir (TUR) vs Sevilla (ESP)
Young Boys (SUI) vs CSKA Moskva (RUS)
