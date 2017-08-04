TOP STORIES
Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu reveals conversation with compatriot Akaminko before joining Bursaspor
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed he spoke to compatriot Jerry Akaminko before accepting the offer from Bursaspor.
The 26-year-old joined the ambitious Turkish side on a season long loan from Udinese on Thursday.
And the Ghana international has revealed holding talks with the EskiÅŸehirspor defender before joining the side
"I have played with Ghana national team for 7-8 years. I played with Turkey. We had 2-2 draws. I spoke with Akaminko and Onazi here. I know Bursaspor captain Batalla and Ekong, I had a chance to meet them. I hope it will be a very good season for us. " he told the club's official website.
