Zambian giants Zanaco United confirm signing of Medeama striker Bernard Ofori

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News


Zambian giants Zenaco FC have confirmed the signing of Medeama striker Bernard Ofori.

Ofori has joined the Bankers on a three-year after spending almost four years in Tarkwa.

The capture of the former New Edubiase hot-shot shows the side's quest to defend the league title they won last year.

Ofori is expected to form a lethal partnership upfront with former Asante Kotoko hitman Kwame Attram for coach Numba Mumba's side.

Zenaco currently occupy 10th position on the league standings with 27 points but have six games in hand.

