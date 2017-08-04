TOP STORIES
Marcel Desailly backs Neymar's jaw-dropping move to PSG, claims there is 'price for talent'
Ghana-born former France captain Marcel Desailly has backed Neymar's world-record move to Paris St Germain claiming there is a 'price for talent' in a remarkable turnaround which has distorted the market with its rippling effect looming.
The Qatari-owned PSG paid 222 million euros ($263 million) to take the Brazil striker from Barcelona to the French capital in a move that also appears to make little sense for the player from a footballing perspective.
The jaw-dropping deal has divided opinions in the world with fears the super rich clubs will collapse the game.
The move will likely kick-start a chain of money-spinning transfers which would keep club accountants busy among Europe's biggest clubs.
Neymar's big-money move to the French giants has been hugely criticized with suggestion it could lead to the collapse of smaller clubs.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has criticized the deal, saying its 'beyond calculation and rationality'and a consequence of what happens when 'a country owns a club'.
But Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has jumped to the defence of the Brazilian insisting there is a price for talent'.
let's have an Open mind âš½ï¸,nothing come for free in this world , there is a price for talents so let's enjoy 😊 the magic of this news 👍🏿
— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) August 3, 2017
PSG activated a buy-out clause rather than a negotiate a typical transfer fee for Neymar and while fans of the French club will be delighted at signing one of the world's top players, the money invested in the Brazilian is unlikely to be recouped, it has been claimed.
