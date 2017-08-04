TOP STORIES
I THOUGHT I WAS FREE BUT NOT,BEING FREEBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Ghana shot-stopper Lawrence Ati Zigi named in Sochaux team to face Quevilly Rouen
Former Ghana youth goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has been named in FC Sochaux squad for their week 2 of the French Ligue 2 clash against Quivelly Rouen Metropole.
The 20-year-old joined the French outfit on a three-year deal last month from Austrian side FC Liefering.
The agile shot-stopper has been included in coach Peter Zeidler's 18-month squad for the trip to Quivelly as they aim to continue their good start to the campaign after recording a 2-0 win over Bourg-en-Bresse last week.
The Sochaux Squad for the trip
Maxence PrÃ©vot, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Adolphe Teikeu, Jean Ruiz, Pierre Gibaud, MickaÃ«l Alphonse Florent Ogier, Zakaria Bergdich, Florian Tardieu, Jeando Fuchs, Sofiane Daham El Hadji Ba, Florian Martin, Thomas Robinet, Yoann Touzghar , Axel Bakayoko, Aldo Kalulu and Yakou MeÃ¯tÃ©.
Ati Zigi is expected to face stiff competition from Maxene Prevot for a starting berth.
Lawrence Ati
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News