modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana shot-stopper Lawrence Ati Zigi named in Sochaux team to face Quevilly Rouen

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana youth goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has been named in FC Sochaux squad for their week 2 of the French Ligue 2 clash against Quivelly Rouen Metropole.

The 20-year-old joined the French outfit on a three-year deal last month from Austrian side FC Liefering.

The agile shot-stopper has been included in coach Peter Zeidler's 18-month squad for the trip to Quivelly as they aim to continue their good start to the campaign after recording a 2-0 win over Bourg-en-Bresse last week.

The Sochaux Squad for the trip
Maxence PrÃ©vot, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Adolphe Teikeu, Jean Ruiz, Pierre Gibaud, MickaÃ«l Alphonse Florent Ogier, Zakaria Bergdich, Florian Tardieu, Jeando Fuchs, Sofiane Daham El Hadji Ba, Florian Martin, Thomas Robinet, Yoann Touzghar , Axel Bakayoko, Aldo Kalulu and Yakou MeÃ¯tÃ©.

Ati Zigi is expected to face stiff competition from Maxene Prevot for a starting berth.

Lawrence Ati

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Mahama wants death of Kenya election IT head probed

37 minutes ago

Ghana Intensifies Cyber Security As Minister Opens Maiden Workshop

1 hour ago

quot-img-1I THOUGHT I WAS FREE BUT NOT,BEING FREE

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.19605.2013
Pound Sterling5.74675.7547
Swiss Franc4.51544.5188
Canadian Dollar3.48243.4847
S/African Rand0.32690.3270
Australian Dollar3.47283.4799
body-container-line