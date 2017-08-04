TOP STORIES
Ostersunds FK defender Samuel Mensah: Strong mentality got us through to the play-offs
Versatile Ostersunds FK defender Samuel Laryea Mensah says they were confident of advancing to the play-offs round of the Uefa Europa League at the expense of Luxembourg side CS Fola Esch despite the early setback.
The Swedish were dealt a big blow in the second leg of the Europa League third round qualifier against CS Fola Esch at the Stade Emile Mayrisch, Luxembourg through Stefano Bensi's 53rd minute strike.
But two goals from Saman Ghoddo and Tom Pattersson ensured the Red and Blacks advanced to the final round of the qualifying stage with a 3-1 aggregate win following their last week's 1-0 win at the Jemkraft Arena.
The 28-year-old said they did not shudder during the game despite going down in the early stage of the second half.
'The feeling is great and it was a fantastic win in Luxembourg, our mentality is to stay strong and help each other on the pitch no matter what happens in the game with no regrets. We had confidence that we will win because before they scored their goal, we had some few decent chances,' Mensah told footballmadeinghana.com
'We have been playing to the instructions of our coach and that has kept us going. We have been doing the right thing and we are very hopeful we will cross the last hurdle and get to the Group Stage.'
Mensah added: 'Our expectations is to make history in Ostersund City and Sweden as a whole. Now we have to recover and be ready for a local derby game against Sundsvall on Sunday in the domestic league.'
