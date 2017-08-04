TOP STORIES
Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah assures fans of convincing win against Hearts in Super clash
Second choice goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko Ernest Sowah has assured their supporters of victory against Hearts of Oak in Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors will host their arch rivals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time after their involvement in the fatal motor accident last month.
And according to Sowah, they are poised to run away with the three points in front of their teeming supporters.
"It is nice to return to the turf again and also to play in front of our supporters," the 29-year-old agile stopper declared.
''We can't disappointed them [supporters], the match is a must-win game."
"Hearts of Oak will not even pick a point here on Sunday."
Kotoko are four points adrift of Hearts on 5th position with 35 points while the Phobians are in 3rd spot with 39 points.
