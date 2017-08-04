modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah assures fans of convincing win against Hearts in Super clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Second choice goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko Ernest Sowah has assured their supporters of victory against Hearts of Oak in Sunday.  

The Porcupine Warriors will host their arch rivals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time after their involvement in the fatal motor accident last month.

And according to Sowah, they are poised to run away with the three points in front of their teeming supporters.

"It is nice to return to the turf again and also to play in front of our supporters," the 29-year-old agile stopper declared.

''We can't disappointed them [supporters], the match is a must-win game."

"Hearts of Oak will not even pick a point here on Sunday."

Kotoko are four points adrift of Hearts on 5th position with 35 points while the Phobians are in 3rd spot with 39 points.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ghana faces no known terror threats – Gov’t

46 minutes ago

UK, Canada Deny Issuing Terror Alerts - Kan-Dapaah

1 hour ago

quot-img-1You have to unlearn before you can learn.

By: Latoyah Opoku quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.19605.2013
Pound Sterling5.74675.7547
Swiss Franc4.51544.5188
Canadian Dollar3.48243.4847
S/African Rand0.32690.3270
Australian Dollar3.47283.4799
body-container-line