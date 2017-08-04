modernghana logo

Asante Kotoko fans want ticket prices for Hearts of Oak Super Clash reduced

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko fans wants prices of match tickets for Sunday's Ghana Premier League derby against Hearts of Oak reduced. 

The club's supporters union in the Ashanti Region claim fans say the prices are exorbitant.

Obeng Sekyere, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Circles told the Ghana News Agency: "They are charging GH¢100.00, GH¢50.00, GH¢20.00 and GH¢10.00 for the VVIP, VIP, Center line and the popular stands respectively.

"The supporters are saying that it's quite unusual for them and therefore they need a reduction. I would talk to the leaders and see if they could do something about it for us."

Asante Kotoko will be playing their first competitive match after the 12 July fatal team bus crash which led to the death of deputy kit manager Thomas Asare.

Sports News

