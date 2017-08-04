TOP STORIES
Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed says team is ready for Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed says the team is well oiled after the accident they suffered and will take on Hearts of Oak at full strength.
The Porcupine Warriors will attempt to rediscover themselves as they look to mount a serious title challenge.
The game against Hearts of Oak will tell us how well the team has recovered and Awal Mohammed says they are ready for after weeks of receovery.
'We will have to work hard because we are playing Hearts of Oak and they are no bad games,' Awal said
'The team is well prepared and the boys have revealed their readiness for the game.'
